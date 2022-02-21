Waverly sending income survey to determine water project funding

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Waverly is asking residents to fill out a survey to help determine whether the Village can receive money for a future water project.

The Village said it will send out an income survey within the next week. According to the Village, if the survey results show 51% of people with low-moderate income, Waverly will be eligible to get grant funding “for an upcoming Water Project.” According to the Village, the more funding received, water users will be charged less.

Respondents are asked to send their answers to the address listed on the survey when it arrives and to do so in a timely manner.