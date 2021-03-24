Wayfair closing call center in Big Flats

FILE – This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer in New York. Self-proclaimed internet sleuths are matching up names of Wayfair’s products to those of missing children as part of a baseless conspiracy theory that claims the retail giant is using storage cabinets to traffic children. Wayfair responded: “There is, of course, no truth to these claims.” (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Employees at the Wayfair in Big Flats will be working virtually after the company decides to shut down the building according to company spokesperson.

The call center building is located on Carl Zenker Drive near the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport.

At Wayfair, we have a world-class customer service organization that includes both site-based and virtual teams. Our Big Flats employees will be joining our virtual team, which already operates across 39 states. This hybrid model is part of our long-term strategy and allows us to best serve our customers across all regions while supporting the rapid growth of the business. Susan Frechette, Associate Director Corporate Communications

It’s unknown how many employees will be affected by this decision. In 2018 the company announced that at least 450 people would be hired for the call center with the possibility to expand to more than 500.

At the time of the location opening, Michael Krusen, the President of the Southern Tier Economic Growth, projected that the call center would bring $20 million to the local economy.

18 News will have more information as it becomes available.