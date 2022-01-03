Wayland man arrested after driving in opposite lane on I-390

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wayland man was arrested for drunk driving on New Year’s Day after Troopers found him driving in the wrong lane on the thruway.

Steuben County 911 alerted New York State Police of a vehicle driving south in the northbound lane of I-390 in Dansville.

Troopers arrived and found the vehicle driven by Andrew Russell. State Police said Russell appeared intoxicated.

He was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and issued vehicle and traffic tickets to return to the Town of Dansville Court.

