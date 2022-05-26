WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wayland man has been arrested in connection to two burglaries at the same house in three days, alongside another woman, according to police.

Brandon Rawleigh, 24, was arrested by New York State Police on May 25 in connection to the alleged burglaries from earlier this month. Police said that Rawleigh and Ashley McEwen, 21, also of Wayland allegedly broke into the same house in the Town of Wayland twice within three days, first on May 14 and again on May 17.

McEwen was later located a short distance away from the house on May 17 after the second burglary.

Rawleigh was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree Burglary of a Dwelling (A class-C felony). He was taken to the Steuben County Jail.