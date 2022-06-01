WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wayland man has been charged with allegedly threatening another person with a baseball bat and punching someone in the face, according to State Police.

Nathan Gonzales, 34, was arrested after a disturbance at Victory Park in Wayland just before 5:30 p.m. on May 31. New York State Police said Gonzales threatened someone with a baseball bat while other people were in the park.

He also allegedly punched someone in the face at one point during the disturbance. Police said the victim refused medical treatment.

Gonzales was charged with 4th-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 2nd-degree Menacing with a Weapon, and Resisting Arrest (all class-A misdemeanors). He was taken to the Steuben County to await centralized arraignment.