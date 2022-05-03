WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man has been sentenced for a 2020 DWAI crash that killed his 6-year-old daughter, according to the County Court.

Derek Clark of Wayland has been sentenced to six to 12 years in prison for the September 2020 crash, the Steuben County Court told 18 News. The crash resulted in the death of Derek’s 6-year-old daughter, Leah Clark.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on September 14, 2020 on State Route 63 when Clark was traveling east, left the road, and hit a guide rail and telephone pole. The vehicle then overturned, and Leah Clark, who was belted in a booster seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clark was initially charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Vehicular Manslaughter. Soon after the crash, a memorial for Leah was set up outside the Dinky Doo Petting Zoo in Wayland.