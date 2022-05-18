WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested a Steuben County woman for allegedly breaking into the same house twice within three days.

Ashley McEwen, 21, of Wayland, was arrested by New York State Police on May 17 in connection to the burglaries. Police said that three days earlier on May 14, McEwen allegedly broke into a house in the Town of Wayland early in the afternoon.

Then on the 17th, McEwen allegedly broke into the same house again and stole property. Police located her a short distance away and arrested her.

She was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree Burglary (a class-C felony) and one count of 4th-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. McEwen was processed and released.