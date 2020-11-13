‘We are not immune’ to COVID spike, Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the most recent figures on the state’s coronavirus response and microcluster focus zones.
“COVID is raging nationally, setting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations with each passing day,” Cuomo said. “While New York is doing better than just about any state in the United States, we are not immune from the national trend. Now it’s up to what we do. There is no pre-destined future here. It’s a pure consequence of our actions. If we stay New York Tough and don’t fall subject to COVID fatigue and we stay smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah, we’ll keep it under control. New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously. I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide.”
Check out New York’s most recent data as of Thursday:
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,677 (+49)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 261
- Hospital Counties – 52
- Number ICU – 308 (+4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 136 (+1)
- Total Discharges – 81,198 (+178)
- Deaths – 29
- Total Deaths – 26,055
The positive testing rate statewide is 2.95%. In all focus areas under the microcluster strategy, its 4.86%, and outside the focus zones, it’s 2.53%. In focus areas, 28,906 test results were reported Wednesday, with 1,406 positives. Elsewhere in the state, not counting microclusters, 133,721 test results were reported, yielding 3,391 positives:
|Focus Zone
|10/24-10/31
% Positive
|11/1-11/7
% Positive
|7-day rolling
average
|11/10
% Positive
|11/11
% Positive
|Brooklyn orange zone
|4.78%
|3.33%
|4.21%
|3.22%
|4.24%
|Queens yellow zone
|2.65%
|2.96%
|3.57%
|3.65%
|3.00%
|Rockland County orange zone
|4.08%
|2.96%
|2.49%
|1.81%
|2.84%
|Orange County yellow zone
|2.37%
|1.96%
|2.12%
|1.74%
|0.00%
|Broome County yellow zone
|6.00%
|4.13%
|3.81%
|3.41%
|1.64%
|Chemung County orange zone
|5.52%
|6.45%
|5.22%
|4.52%
|5.51%
|Westchester County orange zone
|6.20%
|7.46%
|8.34%
|4.78%
|11.34%
|Erie County yellow zone
|2.86%
|5.35%
|6.91%
|8.12%
|8.16%
|Monroe County yellow zone
|2.22%
|4.06%
|5.18%
|6.21%
|5.69%
|Onondaga County yellow zone
|2.83%
|4.68%
|5.96%
|7.37%
|7.41%
|Staten Island yellow zone
|2.58%
|3.00%
|3.77%
|4.88%
|3.91%
|Tioga County yellow zone
|5.83%
|10.03%
|10.49%
|15.79%
|16.67%
|All focus areas
|3.06%
|3.85%
|4.71%
|4.96%
|4.86%
|Statewide, including clusters
|1.54%
|1.95%
|2.60%
|2.93%
|2.95%
|Statewide, exclusind clusters
|1.34%
|1.81%
|2.15%
|2.58%
|2.53%
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Capital Region
|2.9%
|1.2%
|2.0%
|Central New York
|5.7%
|3.2%
|4.1%
|Finger Lakes
|3.8%
|4.6%
|4.8%
|Long Island
|3.5%
|3.3%
|3.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.6%
|3.7%
|3.7%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.2%
|1.6%
|2.2%
|New York City
|2.4%
|2.8%
|2.4%
|North Country
|2.2%
|2.1%
|1.5%
|Southern Tier
|1.4%
|1.5%
|1.6%
|Western New York
|5.7%
|4.4%
|5.5%
Of the 545,762 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|4,336
|84
|Allegany
|543
|40
|Broome
|4,215
|48
|Cattaraugus
|642
|15
|Cayuga
|594
|21
|Chautauqua
|1,187
|26
|Chemung
|2,241
|44
|Chenango
|480
|3
|Clinton
|344
|13
|Columbia
|855
|11
|Cortland
|692
|15
|Delaware
|266
|4
|Dutchess
|6,003
|59
|Erie
|16,540
|512
|Essex
|224
|0
|Franklin
|161
|9
|Fulton
|381
|3
|Genesee
|541
|14
|Greene
|574
|10
|Hamilton
|20
|0
|Herkimer
|476
|4
|Jefferson
|292
|4
|Lewis
|210
|15
|Livingston
|451
|8
|Madison
|684
|12
|Monroe
|9,763
|249
|Montgomery
|304
|4
|Nassau
|52,897
|322
|Niagara
|2,564
|59
|NYC
|276,976
|1,662
|Oneida
|3,320
|69
|Onondaga
|7,211
|190
|Ontario
|889
|19
|Orange
|14,803
|102
|Orleans
|480
|14
|Oswego
|871
|31
|Otsego
|458
|2
|Putnam
|2,059
|29
|Rensselaer
|1,258
|15
|Rockland
|19,414
|137
|Saratoga
|1,611
|28
|Schenectady
|1,802
|25
|Schoharie
|137
|4
|Schuyler
|208
|8
|Seneca
|199
|9
|St. Lawrence
|527
|18
|Steuben
|1,295
|29
|Suffolk
|52,065
|321
|Sullivan
|1,940
|8
|Tioga
|913
|27
|Tompkins
|765
|31
|Ulster
|2,717
|23
|Warren
|495
|2
|Washington
|390
|0
|Wayne
|718
|14
|Westchester
|43,292
|352
|Wyoming
|287
|16
|Yates
|182
|4
Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,055. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Allegany
|2
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|2
|Chemung
|3
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|5
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Kings
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Queens
|1
|Rensselaer
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Tioga
|1