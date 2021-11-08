“We the People of Chemung County” rally scheduled ahead of county legislature meeting Monday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – COVID-19 mandates from both the federal and state governments are being challenged both in court and by the people of New York. On Monday, several Chemung County residents gathered as part of a “We the People of Chemung County” rally to voice their concerns with various mandates.

According to previous rallies and reports by 18 News, rally participants feel they are being neglected by their county legislators. Participants believe Chemung County should become constitutional, meaning it follows the letter of the U.S. Constitution.

On a flyer promoting the gathering, event organizers say County Legislature Chairman Manchester and Legislator Joe Brennan attempted to bring the Constitutional Resolution to the rest of their colleagues, but they were shut down. The group is calling on people to attend “to save our kids, save our medical community and save our jobs,” according to the information sent to 18 News.

The rally is scheduled for Monday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the 7:00 p.m. Chemung County Legislature meeting. Both events are taking place at the John H. Hazlett Building on Lake St. in Elmira.

18 News reached out to event organizers as well as Chairman David Manchester for comment but has not heard back.