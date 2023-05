The third grade class from Jasper-Troupsburg Elementary was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In group 1, the second question asked was, “how do tsunamis start?”

According to NOAA, a tsunamis is multiple extremely long and large waves that are caused by a large and sudden movement of the ocean. This usually occurs with an earthquake, or movement of plate tectonics, below or near the ocean floor. The force created makes the large and long waves that move outward from the source.