Students from Hanlon Elementary are featured in this week’s weather wisdom. A student from the second group asked, “has there ever been a tornado in Schuyler County?”

The last confirmed tornado in Schuyler County happened on July 13th, 2014. The tornado touched down around 4:34 PM in Reading, which is on the outskirts of Watkins Glen.

After the National Weather Service surveyed the damage, an EF-1 rating was assigned to the tornado with estimated winds between 86 and 110 mph.