WEB EXCLUSIVE: CMOG taking all precautions necessary to remain open for public viewing

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Corning Museum of Glass is open to the public at 25% capacity as they continue to find new ways to ensure safety to its workers and the community.

Credit CMOG website:

Masks and Health Screening

All visitors (over the age of 2) and staff are required to wear a face covering while on the Museum’s campus. Please bring your own mask

If you are unable to wear a mask or do not want to wear a mask, we will have to ask you to return at a later time

All guests will be thermal scanned upon entry

If you have a temperature of 100.4°F, we’ll kindly ask that you and your party plan to visit us another day

All staff are also required to participate in temperature screenings each time they enter the building

We ask that all visitors and staff complete a self-health check before entering

Social distancing efforts will be in effect throughout the Museum. Please follow guides and floor marks

Read more about Masks & Health Screening in the FAQ below

Ticketing and Admissions

Advanced admission tickets are now required. Please purchase your timed tickets online ahead of your arrival.

Tickets are available at half-hour intervals throughout the day

Please arrive within the 30-minute window following the time on your ticket

Tickets are good for the entire day and do not limit the amount of time you may spend in the Museum

Tickets are good for two consecutive days When returning the following day, bring your admission ticket or receipt You don’t need a new reservation, just check in at admissions



There is now a daily attendance cap

We will not be accepting groups of 10 or more at this time

Traveling from another state? New York State travel restrictions may apply.

Read more about Tickets and Admissions in the FAQ belowBuy your tickets

Space Changes and Getting Around

The Shops, Café, and Welcome Center Parking Lot are open for guests to enjoy

The Welcome Center is closed at this time

Shuttle buses will continue to run at a reduced capacity of 10 people at a time

Most touch elements in our displays have been removed or modified

Read more about Space Changes and Getting Around in the FAQ below

Hot Glass Demonstrations

We are still featuring live glassblowing demonstrations! To ensure that everyone can enjoy the demo experience in a safe manner, new protocols have been established.

New traffic flow patterns and seating arrangements have been implemented in our demonstration spaces

The flameworking booth has been relocated to a larger space

Optical Fiber and Glass Breaking demonstrations are not currently offered

Read more about Hot Glass Demonstrations in the FAQ below

Make Your Own Glass

Limited Make Your Own Glass projects are available.

Fusing and Sandblasting are currently the only projects available as they allow for minimal contact

Each participant will be supplied with their own personal project kit

Participants will be required to wash their hands prior to the experience and keep their masks on for the duration of their project

Space and availability are limited, advanced reservations are required

Read more about Make Your Own Glass in the FAQ belowBuy Make Your Own Glass tickets

The Studio

Everyone at The Studio is required to wear a mask

Entry to the building will be through The Studio front doors

All guests will have their temperatures scanned and will complete a self-health questionnaire if they haven’t already completed one in the Admissions Lobby

Health and Safety at The Studio

Rakow Research Library

The Rakow Research Library will be open by appointment only between 10 am and 4 pm, Monday through Thursday

Only 5 patrons may be in the library at a time

Library access is currently limited to researchers actively using our collections

Read more about the Rakow Research Library in the FAQ belowHealth and Safety at the Rakow Research Library