WEB EXCLUSIVE: The Civil War and its history being represented at Woodlawn National Cemetery

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- 18 News takes a deeper look into the Civil War as we get an exclusive look inside of The Woodlawn National cemetery right here in Elmira.

The History of the cemetery can all be found on the cemetery’s website.

According to the website, in 1861, at Woodlawn National Cemetery the town was a training and marshaling center for Union soldiers during the Civil War.

As trainees were eventually assigned to military units and the barracks emptied, the federal government used the buildings as a prisoner-of-war camp.

Originally known as Camp Rathbun, and designated Camp No. 3 during its existence from summer 1864 until the end of the war, this camp housed approximately 12,000 Confederate enlisted men. Approximately 3,000 men died there.

Confederate POWs were transported by rail from locations such as Point Lookout, Md., and Old Capital Prison in Washington, D.C., to Elmira.

Upon arrival, most of the captives were in poor physical condition, which was only exacerbated by their incarceration. While the weather was mild during summer and fall, in its first year approximately 900 prisoners were without housing until early January. Prison records show that men died from typhoid fever, dysentery and pneumonia, as well as malnutrition.

The Confederates lacked adequate rations and medical care thanks to insufficient medical supplies. Prisoners infected with smallpox were often moved to a remote location and forgotten. It was not uncommon to see a frozen body lying outside a tent waiting to be loaded for transportation to the cemetery. Another contributing factor to the problem of disease was a stagnant pool known as Foster’s Pond. This pond stood between the camp and the river.

Each day, deceased soldiers were placed in coffins and loaded on a buckboard wagon, up to nine at a time. The wagons traveled approximately a mile and a half to the cemetery, where a long trench was dug and the coffins placed in it side by side.

At the time of the Confederate burials, John Jones, an escaped slave who found freedom in Elmira, was the sexton of Woodlawn Cemetery. He kept a meticulous record of each Confederate burial so that when, in 1907, the federal government was authorized to erect a small marble headstone at each grave, it was possible to inscribe them with the soldier’s name, company regiment and grave number.

CREDIT: Woodlawn National Cemetery

18 News also spoke with Civil War Reeanctor and Living Historian, Benjamin Link, about his experience with the history right here in the Southern Tier.

Link stated, “I think it behooves us to understand what led to the situation and the times that we live in now, and it’s pretty amazing when you go down that rabbit hole to see how much of what we do today is a legacy of the good and bad of the times that came before us.”

