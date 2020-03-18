WEB EXCLUSIVE: Tioga County restaurants begin to deal with the Coronavirus

Breaking News
TIOGA COUNTY, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Going out for a sit-down meal is a thing of the past across the Twin Tiers, at least for now.

18 News traveled through Tioga County visiting various restaurants to see exactly how they are dealing with the Coronavirus.

The new standard set by state leaders is that restaurants and cafes must only serve meals by take-out or delivery in order to lower the density of individuals throughout public areas.

These new expectations are causing eateries a ton of business which results in job loss for many individuals.

