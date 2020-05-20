Wedding planning amid the coronavirus pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – What would be a special day for couples to walk down the aisle, has been turned upside down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brides and grooms spend thousand of dollars to express their love in front of family and friends. Weddings have been dramatically downsized, postponed, or canceled.

As this unforeseen circumstance continues to make waves, Radiant Events is one of the businesses that has been directly impacted by COVID-19.

Photographer Joe Hy and Ria Hy co-owners of the boutique wedding planning company are coming up with new ways to allow couples to celebrate their big day.

“We put out a podcast episode for a few different resources local vendors are offering special services for times like this,” said Joe.

“There are a lot of vendors who are morphing their packages for more intimate ceremonies,” Ria added.

Although the two have seen a rise in postponements and cancellations this year of reception parties, they still strongly encourage engaged couples to stick with the marriage date, tie the knot and plan the party for later.

“We encourage people to hold on to that date they have had planned, don’t delay the actual marriage, even if you have to delay the party.”

Joe Hy, Photographer/ co-owner of Radiant Events

