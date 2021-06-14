Wedding Vendors Playing Catch-Up as Pre-Pandemic Life Resumes

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Couples are racing to the alter this summer as New York and Pennsylvania slowly return to a pre-pandemic life.

“A lot of the people are now feeling free that things have opened up,” Sonja Harvey, a partner at Crystal City Wedding and Party Center, which caters to the Twin Tiers, said. “They’re able to have graduation parties, proms, those types of things [plus] weddings and rehearsal dinners.”

Harvey told 18 News her business is seeing a surge in demand now that more people across the Twin Tiers have gotten their Covid-19 vaccine.

“Some people are actually doing their events during the week because there’s so many events going on during the weekend,” Harvey said.

Couples who postponed their big day are adding to the rush as they compete with newly engaged couples.

“It is crazy right now. I probably get about 50-100 inquiries every 2 days,” Samantha Baldwin of Horsehead’s Weddings by the Island Agency said.

Some businesses are bringing new employees on board to keep up with the demand.

“I just had to hire about 7 people underneath me this past weekend, whether that be for destination weddings, honeymoons, other officiants,” Baldwin said.

If you’re trying to plan your big day for this year or next year, it may be too late.

“A lot of things are booked this year, so we have to start scheduling out further than that. Right now, early 2023 we’re booking out to,” Baldwin told 18 news.

Baldwin said the best thing you can do to get to the alter is plan ahead, be patient and call around — some businesses may still be able to help you plan your wedding in the timeframe you’re looking for.