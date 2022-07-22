(WETM) — This weekend is set to host a number of events for the entire family to enjoy across the Twin Tiers. Here’s a list of some of those events for Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday

Eldridge Park Car Show and Concert

If you’re in Elmira and looking for something fun to do Saturday evening, then head over to Eldrige Park for their annual summer car show and concert.

Going from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy the rides, eat some snacks, admire the cars, and listen to the sounds of the music all inside the park.

Music will be performed by The Kats from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the car show runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Endless Mountains Music Festival: Corky Siegel

The Endless Mountain Music Festival will be hosting an event Saturday evening at the Corning Museum of Glass.

The performance will feature Corky Siegel, one of the world’s great blues harmonica masters, a composer, blues pianist, and singer, who will be featured with the EMMF Symphony Orchestra.

The concert will be at the Glass museum with a start time of 7 p.m.

Community Night presented by Williams Toyota

Corning’s Gaffer District is excited to invite members of the community out for a family-friendly Community Night.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., attendees can go to the Corning Credit Union lot off East Pulteney Street in corning for music, food, and family fun.

Live music will be performed by Next to Kin from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and The Forty Thieves from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food trucks and local vendors will be there for anyone to enjoy along with large inflatables for children.

Big Flats Women’s Club multi-family rummage sale

The Big Flats Women’s Club will be holding a large sale to benefit the Women’s Club scholarship fund.

Many forms of household items, knick-knacks, collectibles, linens, and other miscellaneous items will be for sale.

The sale is being held under the Pavillion at the Big Flats Historical Society at 258 Hibbard Road. The sale will go from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

Active Shooter Response Training Ages 5-13

With the recent active shooter situations happening in locations like schools and supermarkets, a free class is set up for children ages 5-13.

The event is being held by Pugh Self-Protection & Combatives to provide a course that covers the essentials of active shooter response training and covers the necessary concepts, skills, & tactics to maximize survival during a worst-case scenario.

The course has been provided for free due to an anonymous donation and the course will be at 1 p.m. at Elmira College.

Anyone looking to attend is to register before the event, no walk-ins are allowed. To register, email info@PughSelfProtection.com with the number of kids attending the class. Parents/Guardians are allowed to spectate.

Sunday

Brand Park Summer Concert Series

The Brand Park Beautification Committee is holding a series of summer concerts inside the park.

Sunday will be another installment of the series and will go from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The concert will feature Loren V. and the Heartbeats and is free for all to enjoy. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to sit out and enjoy the music on.