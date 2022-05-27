(WETM) — Here is a look at some of the events that are happening in the Twin Tiers this weekend.

Eldridge Park Opening Weekend

The Summer Concert Series kicks off this weekend at Eldridge Park, providing both Saturday and Sunday, great music, and fun for everyone.

Happening on Saturday, From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., musical guest the Sam Pallet Band will be the first performer with some classic rock favorites.

Happening Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the musical group Crossroads will be rocking the stage with country and classic rock favorites.

The concerts are free and are sponsored by Elm Chevrolet.

Corning GlassFest

Corning’s GlassFest officially started on Thursday, but the weekend is when the real festivities happen.

Spend the day on Saturday and Sunday on Market Street in Corning as food and craft vendors will line the streets to celebrate this amazing event. Centerway Square will hold live glassblowers while live music will be performed throughout the day.

Vendors will be out on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To make the event even more special, a fireworks show will be held on Saturday night at 9:45 p.m.

To find more information about GlassFest, and a full listing of times for live events, click the link below.

Elmira Garden Club Plant and Bake Sale

For anyone looking to add to their flowerbed, be sure to check out the Elmira Garden Clubhouse on Saturday.

The sale will go from 9 a.m. to noon, and will have plenty of annuals, perennials, hanging plants, vegetable plants, and of course, baked goods.

A special event will be held at this as there will be unique goat milk soaps and locations by Edwards Family Homestead. Not only that but a book signing will be held by local author Judy Janowski with her book Life is a Garden Party.

The Elmira Garden Clubhouse is located at 426 Fulton St. in Elmira, behind St. Mary’s Gym.

Pound the Ground for Ultrasound

For those looking for some early morning exercise, Riverfront Park in Sayre is holding the Pound the Ground for Ultrasound 5k/10k event on Saturday.

Presented by First Look Pregnancy Center, this annual event raises money for the First Look Pregnancy Center of Sayre.

Registration will be available at the event tomorrow with the 10k sign-up scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m., with a race start time of 8 a.m. 5k sign-up is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. with a race start time of 9:30 a.m.

2022 Climate Change Lecture Series at Tanglewood

Join the Tanglewood staff in Elmira on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon as they present climate change topics and discussions.

This is the first of five lectures scheduled for the summer at Tanglewood. Each lecture will be between 30-40 minutes with questions and answers at the end.

It allows for the public to become more informed about climate change and ways they can make a difference.

The topic of the first lecture is Waste & Recycling with speaker Ryan Donnelly.

All lectures are free to attend, and those that attend all five will receive a special prize.