ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Southern Tier Running Club (STRC) had its first weekly run of the year on Jan. 6.

STRC holds a parkrun 5K every Saturday at 9 a.m. on the Lackawanna Rail Trail. Everyone in the community is invited to join this free run. Runners are timed, but it isn’t a race. People who run at all paces are welcome to join.

“The overall goal is a healthier community. Not only healthier physically, but healthier mentally,” said STRC President Rob Toonkel. “Obviously with COVID on the way back, people are going to be less likely to get out and be with others. This brings them together.”

The run starts and ends on the trail near the south end of the Wegmans parking lot in Elmira, and this is the best place for participants to park. Participants are welcome to join each other for a cup of coffee at Wegmans after the run.

Participants in the Lackawanna Rail Trail run will need to register for free with parkrun before coming to one of the weekly runs. People don’t have to register if they’ve already participated in one of parkrun’s weekly runs across North America before. Participants will need to bring their scannable barcode to the race to get their results.

Those interested in joining the weekly 5Ks can visit the Lackawanna Rail Trail run’s page on parkrun’s website or the Southern Tier Running Club’s Facebook page.