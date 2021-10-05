Wegmans holding virtual job fair for Elmira location

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wegmans will be holding a virtual job fair for their Elmira location on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The virtual hiring event will be seeking full and part time Customer Service Team Members for positions including:

Cashier

Lot Attendant

E-Commerce Store Shopper

Overnight Associate

Custodian

Dishwasher

Product Stocker

Restaurant Foods Customer Service (Positions in Pizza, Sub Shop, Sushi, and more!)

Fresh Foods Customer Service (Positions in Produce, Bakery, Meat/Seafood, Deli, Cheese, and more!)

All interviews for the event will be conducted virtually via phone with no video included. Applicants are asked to submit an application and will be contacted by Wegmans to set up the phone interview.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and can apply on the Wegmans hiring page.

Anyone with questions about the event can call 607-937-8346 ext. 317