Wegmans limits number of items customers can buy

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC)- Wegmans is asking customers to limit the number of items they buy while at their stores. Earlier in March, the company said it would be asking customers to only buy essentials during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now they published a list on their website. It included exact item limits on products like Baby Wipes and cleaning supplies.

As we work to serve our communities, we ask that everyone please prioritize their most immediate needs. Our doors remain open, and we will continue to be here for you. https://t.co/o6GRiF3Oyj pic.twitter.com/z2P3Ioetc6 — Wegmans Food Markets (@Wegmans) March 14, 2020



Toilet paper is also limited to two packages per person, per visit. This is after customers cleared the shelves over the last couple of weeks.

You can find the full list here.