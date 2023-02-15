ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Wegmans has announced that customers will now be able to use their SNAP benefits when ordering online or through the store’s app.

The grocery store chain said that thousands of customers order online and the company has gotten many comments that SNAP recipients want to use their benefits when placing online orders. Wegmans said customers who use EBT SNAP as their payment method will get free delivery for three orders.

When ordering online, Wegmans said shoppers can apply a filter to only list items qualified for SNAP. Customers can add their EBT card to the account profile or during checkout to decide the specific amount to charge to their benefits. Another payment method will be needed for non-SNAP-eligible items.

“Through this initiative, we’re supporting our company mission of helping people live healthier, better lives through food,” said Corporate Nutrition Manager Trish Kazacos. “Over the last year, we’ve focused on developing tools and resources to help all our customers plan and shop for foods that support health. Accepting EBT SNAP for online orders helps to increase access to affordable, nutritious foods.”