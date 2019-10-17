Wegmans partnering with United Way of the Southern Tier

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Wegmans shoppers in Corning, Elmira, and Hornell can donate to United Way of the Southern Tier in the checkout lane.

Shoppers can choose to make a donation of $2, $3, $5 or more, or simply ask that their total be rounded up to the next dollar to benefit programs served by United Way of the Southern Tier.

The checkout campaign will run until mid-November.

All donations made by shoppers will go to United Way’s Game Changer Fund which benefits area children, families, and senior citizens in Chemung and Steuben counties.

United Way of the Southern Tier supports programs in Chemung and Steuben counties in three focus areas: Southern Tier Kids on Track – promoting early childhood development, school readiness and success; Basic Needs Network – ensuring families have basic services such as food, clothing and shelter, and financial stability; and Senior Supports Network – helping seniors age safely in their homes and addressing issues of senior isolation.