BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — On March 23, members from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Country Inns and Suites in Big Flats for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered 34-year-old Matthew T. Spallone, of Elmira, inside the hotel, sparking the investigation.

According to police, deputies learned that Spallone was wanted out of Bradford County, Pa. for failing to appear in court relating to a retail theft charge, when being encountered by officers, Spallone was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.

Spallone was taken into custody following the findings and was arraigned in Chemung County Court on Fugitive From Justice charge, along with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Spallone was remanded to the Chemung County Jail where he awaits extradition to Pennsylvania for the theft charge. He will answer to the drug charge at a later date.