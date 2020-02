ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WellCare will continue at Arnot after a letter was accidentally sent to all patients saying their services would be discontinued.

According to Arnot, the letter was meant to only go to dialysis customers Ivy Dialysis, which is run by DaVita in one of the Arnot Ogden Medical Center buildings.

WellCare will be sending a retraction, though the timing of when those letters will go out is unknown.