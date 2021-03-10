WellNow Urgent Care expects to open new Elmira office in May 2022, city council amends zoning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The new WellNow Urgent Care office at 503 Park Place in Elmira is expected to open in May 2022, according to a company spokesperson.

WellNow Urgent Care tells 18 News that “the new center will provide timely service for ailments such as sprains, burns, colds, and allergies, while also providing on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals.”

On Tuesday the Elmira City Council voted to amend the property zoning from Neighborhood Mixed-Use to Urban Mixed-Use for the former 7-11 building to be demolished. The urgent care office would be a one-story, 3,515 sq. ft. building that brings six new jobs to Elmira.

The city council also approved changes to permit a free-standing 15 ft. illuminated sign on the corner of Park Place and West 3rd Ave.

According to plans submitted to the planning board, a new water system would also have to be installed for the building, which was built in the late 90s.

Full details of the new building can be viewed below from the Elmira City Planning Commission.

A public hearing on the new project will be held on March 15, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. via telephone conference by calling 415-655-0002; Access Code 715 618 447#.

The former 7-11 property is owned and being developed by Benderson Development Company in Buffalo.