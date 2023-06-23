WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Due to potential bad weather and thunderstorms this weekend, the 100-mile motorcycle benefit ride in Tioga County has been postponed.

Wellsboro Shared Homes, the host of the ride announced that the storm predictions prompted the rain date. “Safety of our drivers and passengers comes first,” the personal care home said.

The new date for the ride will be July 23, 2023, and most other details remain the same.

Registration will start at 10:00 a.m. at Eisenhauer’s Tioga County Harley-Davidson at 2911 S. Main St. in Mansfield. Kickstands go up at 11:00 a.m. The 100-mile route will also stay the same: Covington, Liberty, Morris, Wellsboro, Ansonia, Wellsboro, and Mansfield. Lunch will then be served at 1:15 p.m.

There is a $20 fee for drivers and a $10 fee for passengers. Wellsboro Shared Home said all proceeds will benefit the home. More information about the ride is available by calling 570-724-2300.