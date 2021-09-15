Wellsboro competing to be Quarterfinalist in Independent We Stand’s 2021 America’s Main Street Contest

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Wellsboro, Pennsylvania is competing in the Independent We Stand 2021 America’s Main Streets contest. The grand prize is $25,000 in cash for downtown revitalization and “buying local” activities.

“Independent We Stand decided to hold the contest this year and I nominated Wellsboro. On Monday, I found out Wellsboro’s nomination had been approved,” said Kevin Coolidge, owner of From My Shelf Books & Gifs, an independent bookstore in Wellsboro.

Voting for the top 25 quarterfinalists began Monday afternoon, Sept. 13 and will end at 11:59:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.

According to contest rules, an individual who was at least 18 years old as of 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept 13 can cast an online vote for Wellsboro once every 24 hours now through Nov. 7 from his or her IP address by visiting www.mainstreetcontest.com, clicking on the Wellsboro Main Street photograph and then on “Vote.”

They can vote once a day by going to the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or the From My Shelf Books Facebook page as well.

If Wellsboro is named one of the top 25 vote-getters, people will be invited to help the town become one of the 10 semifinalists by voting daily online in the second round being held from Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. through Sunday, Dec. 12 at 11:59:59 p.m.

The grand prize winner will be selected from the top 10 and told of the win on Monday, Dec. 13 and announced to the public on Monday, Dec. 20..

The grand prize is a $25,000 check; a $1,000 certificate for STIHL equipment; Do it Best Corp. $500 shopping spree; PPG $500 shopping spree; $500 Nationwide Marketing Group shopping spree; tmbr $500 shopping spree; public relations and social media recognition; and a special plaque awarded to the winner to proudly display.

For more information, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 570-724-1926.