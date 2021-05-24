Wellsboro driver license center reopening

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The driver’s license center in Wellsboro is among the 16 centers that will be reopening on June 1, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Hours of operation at the Wellsboro Driver License Center will be Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Photo License Center hours will be Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m..

Reopening of the license centers stems from the recent guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The following locations will also reopen on the days and hours listed below the week of Tuesday, June 1:

Berwick Driver License Center, 10th and Mulberry Street, Berwick; hours of operation will be Thursday from 9:15 to 3:30 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Elizabethville Driver License Center, 4686 State Route 209, Suite 5, Elizabethville; hours of operation will be Thursdays from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Honesdale Driver License Center, 18 Collan Park, Honesdale; hours of operation will be Tuesday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Huntingdon Driver License Center, 9048 William Penn Highway, Suite 1, Huntingdon, hours of operation will be Thursday from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Lehighton Driver License Center, 1403 Blakeslee Boulevard, Route 443, Lehighton; hours of operation will be Friday from 9:30 AM to 3:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Milford Driver License Center, 201 West Harford St., Route 6, Milford; hours of operation will be Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 AM to 3:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Montrose Driver License Center, 78 Grow Avenue, Montrose; hours of operation will be Tuesday from 9:30 AM to 3:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Shamokin Driver License Center, 5 Anthra Plaza, Shamokin; hours of operation will be Friday from 9:00 AM to 3:45 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Tunkhannock Driver License Center, 600 Hunter Highway, Suite 12, Tunkhannock; hours of operation will be Friday from 9:30 AM to 3:15 PM. Photo license center hours will be Friday and Saturday 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; and

The following locations in the central part of the state will begin service to customers during the following hours beginning the week of Tuesday, June 1:

Dunmore Driver License Center, 81 Keystone Industrial Park, Dunmore; hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Hazelton Driver License Center, 1052 South Church Street, Hazleton; hours of operation will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Lewistown Driver License Center, 13217 Ferguson Valley Road, Yeagertown; hours of operation will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Monroeton Driver License Center, 60 Chiola Lane, Suite 101, Towanda, hours of operation will be Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Snydersville Driver License Center, 4218 Manor Drive, Snydersville; hours of operation will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday – Saturday 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; and

Schuylkill Haven Driver License Center, 972 East Main Street, Schuylkill Haven; hours of operations will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.