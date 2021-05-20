Wellsboro Growers Market reopens for the season

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Wellsboro Growers Market reopened for the 2021 season Thursday on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church.

The annual, seasonal event brings growers, bakers, candymakers, maple producers, artisans, craftsmen, and musicians from across the region to downtown Wellsboro.

The Growers Market is usually a rain or shine event and is operating under safety guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers are asked to wear face masks, maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others, and have fun.

“We are asking customers who are in the market at the same time to follow COVID-19 safety rules and to be patient,” said event organizer Thomas Putnam. “We did the same last year and it worked well for all involved.”

The market will be held every Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. through October 14, weather permitting.

For updates on who and what will be at the market, email wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com or visit the Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page.