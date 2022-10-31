WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Students at Wellsboro High School had an interrupted morning when a smoke alarm caused the building to be evacuated for almost an hour.

Wellsboro Area School District posted around 12:15 p.m. that a fire alarm went off around 11:00 a.m. on October 31, prompting the evacuation of students and staff to the auditorium at the administration building.

The school said smoke in a locker room triggered the alarm and is believed to have come from a faulty dryer in the custodian’s closet.

Fire crews cleared the building by 11:30 and the administration then decided to open doors and use fans to clear the rest of the smoke. Students returned to the school around 11:45 a.m., and those who had been in lunch were able to get another meal, the school’s announcement read.