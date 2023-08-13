WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — The Northern Tier is filled with beautiful towns, and one of them has been recognized for its charm on a few lists.

Wellsboro is featured in World Atlas’s “11 Prettiest Towns in Pennsylvania,” Pure Wow’s “16 Charming Small Towns in Pennsylvania You Might Just Want to Move to,” and the Travel’s “These Are The 14 Most Beautiful Towns In Pennsylvania You Should Visit.”

All of these lists name the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon as one of the reasons Wellsboro is featured. The scenic views and hiking trails this 50-mile-long gorge offers to visitors, along with other beautiful parks in the area, make Wellsboro an attractive destination for nature lovers.

It isn’t just the nature surrounding the town that makes Wellsboro one of the most beautiful destinations in Pennsylvania; the town’s quaint and historic downtown set it apart from other towns across the commonwealth.

“This small town is so much more than its gorgeous gorge—visitors will find its picturesque downtown bustling with both charm and history,” said the Travel in its list. This list ranked Wellsboro as the fourth most beautiful town in Pennsylvania.

Pure Wow’s list expanded on this by calling Wellsboro a “Victorian town” and saying that visiting is like stepping back in time. While it didn’t mention this historic feel directly, World Atlas chose a picture of Wellsboro’s authentic gas lamps to represent the beauty of the town.

Milford, New Hope, Jim Thorpe, and Doylestown were also recognized for their beauty on all three lists.