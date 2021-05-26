Wellsboro pet parade happening this summer

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM)- The Wellsboro 2021 Pet Parade is taking place on Sunday, June 13 at 1:30 p.m.

The parade is for children ages 12 and younger and their family members. There is no fee to enter. Preregistration is required and closes 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Those who participate will receive a goody bag and participation ribbon.

Judging begins at 12:30 p.m. on June 13 and the participants are asked to gather there with their bikes and pets no later than 12:25 p.m. The parade will form on Queen Street beginning at 1:30 p.m. and will travel from Queen onto Main Street to The Green. At the end of the route the goody bags and participation ribbons will be given out.

Also presented at The Green will be special awards in 21 different categories. The pets award categories are: best dressed, prettiest, most imaginative, most intelligent, most lovable and best in parade. The bike award categories are: prettiest, most imaginative and best in parade. A trophy will be presented to the entry selected for the Dr. Shaw Award and also a trophy to the entry named Overall Best in Parade. Social distancing and masks are required.

To enter the pet parade, visit the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.wellsboropa.com, click on “Forms” and on the drop-down menu click on “2021 Pet Parade Application” or pick one up at the chamber office at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro.

For more information, call 570-724-1926 or email info@wellsboropa.com.