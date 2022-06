WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – On Monday, Wellsboro held its Pet Parade where children and families brought their pets and decorated bicycles through Main St.

The pets ranging from dogs, cats, chickens, and even bunnies, were brought through the parade.

Over 60 people showed up for the parade along with the Wellsboro Marching Band performing along the way as well. Special awards were presented at The Green to various categories and a trophy was given to the overall best in the parade.