Wellsboro Police issue warning regarding counterfeit money

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Wellsboro Police say there has been an increase in counterfeit money being circulated in the community, according to our media partner Tioga Publishing.

Police Chief Jim Bodine said that at least 10 businesses have accepted counterfeit money in denominations of $20 or higher.

Businesses should look for bills that are slightly darker and compare them to others they’ve received. In addition, at least two bills have the same serial number: PH16258367A.





Anyone with questions or information regarding the counterfeit bills should contact the Wellsboro Police Department at 570-724-4400.