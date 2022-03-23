WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – As many road construction projects begin across the Twin Tiers, drivers in Tioga County are being reminded of another project that is expected to last into the fall.

A bridge rehabilitation project will begin on April 4 at the intersection of Route 6 (East Avenue) and Pearl Street in Wellsboro Borough. PennDOT said at least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction, but on a few occasions, there will be a single lane with flagging. Pearl Street will be closed for the duration of the construction, which is expected to last until early November 2022.

PennDOT said that the project will cost $1.7 million and that Swank Construction Company, LLC. is the main contractor. The road will be milled and resurfaced, have structure rehabilitation, and drainage, signs, water and sewer relocations.