Wellsboro Rotary Club designs new brackets to save American flags

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – On Tuesday, members of the Wellsboro Rotary Club worked on a project for Wellsboro’s downtown to save American flags that were being damaged by passing trucks.

Under the old design, flags hung out over Main Street and were being caught by trucks. The new brackets, designed by Charlie Messina, who heads the chamber’s flag committee, and Rotary member Jim Tutak.

Jim Tutak’s shirt explains why the group is involved, displaying Rotary’s motto: “Service Above Self.”

The Rotary work crew created an assembly line to paint the flag holders.

Jim Tutak applies paint to a piece of the flag holder.

Bob DeCamp and Ardell Thomas clean the PVC pipe for the paint application.

The PVC pipes sit in bins, waiting to be painted and eventually serve as flag holders on Wellsboro’s Main Street.

Charlie Messina (left) and Jim Tutak share a laugh as Messina delivers the paint for the flag holders. Courtesy Wellsboro-Mansfield Gazette

They solicited donations, built new brackets and asked Rotary to help paint the new brackets. They plan to ask other service groups to help rehang the flags once the meters are repainted sometime after July 4.

The new brackets are also lower in price – about $2 each – than the former style, which cost about $40.

You can read more details from our media partner, the Wellsboro-Mansfield Gazette.