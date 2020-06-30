Wellsboro Rotary Club designs new brackets to save American flags

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – On Tuesday, members of the Wellsboro Rotary Club worked on a project for Wellsboro’s downtown to save American flags that were being damaged by passing trucks.
Under the old design, flags hung out over Main Street and were being caught by trucks. The new brackets, designed by Charlie Messina, who heads the chamber’s flag committee, and Rotary member Jim Tutak.
They solicited donations, built new brackets and asked Rotary to help paint the new brackets. They plan to ask other service groups to help rehang the flags once the meters are repainted sometime after July 4.
The new brackets are also lower in price – about $2 each – than the former style, which cost about $40.
You can read more details from our media partner, the Wellsboro-Mansfield Gazette.