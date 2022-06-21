WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — There are still seats available for three children’s camps at the Deane Center in Wellsboro this summer.

The Stop Animation Camp, for children ages 8 to 12 is a hands-on class focusing on art, film and computers and runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday July 25th through Friday July 29th.

The Lego Maniacs Camp, for children ages 6 to 8, teaches them how to plan, build and then film a stop motion animation using Lego mini figs and Lego brick sets. The camp will run from Monday, August 1st to Friday, August 5th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The Zombie Film Camp, for children ages 9 to 12 will show them how to frame a shot, act for the camera, structure a dramatic or comic scene, edit video, lay in sound effects and create a simple music score. The camp will run from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. from Monday, August 1st to Friday August 5th.

All camps are free but signups are on a first come first serve basis and are limited to 15 children per camp. The Deane Center for the Performing Arts is located on 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

To register or for more information, call the Deane Center at 570-724-6220 on or before July 1.