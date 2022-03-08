Wellsboro woman reports $18,000 unemployment fraud in her taxes

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Tioga County are investigating a report of unemployment fraud in which a woman claimed she found an $18,000 discrepancy in her taxes.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield received a complaint on March 2 about unemployment fraud. According to the police report, a Wellsboro woman said that she was filing her taxes when she noticed that “just over $18,000 was used for unemployment.”

The woman reportedly told police that she works and has never collected unemployment benefits. Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

