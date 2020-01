UPDATE 5:00 p.m.: The Wellsburg Dollar General has reopened after strong winds damaged the roof overnight.

WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wellsburg Dollar General was deemed unsafe to remain open after a part of the roof was found damaged Friday morning.

Wind gusts in the area ranged between 30-60 mph Thursday night into Friday morning.

It’s unknown at this time when the store will receive permission from code enforcement to reopen.