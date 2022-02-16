Wellsburg Fire Department raffling off three guns

WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) — Looking to get some new guns for a low price? You may be in luck as the Wellsburg Fire department is set to host a three-gun raffle with winners being picked on March 5th.

Tickets cost $10 dollars, and all firearms are supplied by Scott’s Guns. The prizes for the raffle are listed as:

Prize: Remington 870 or $275 in Cash 3rd Prize: Ruger 10/12 or $150 in Cash

Tickets are available to be bought in person at the Wellsburg Fire Department or online by contacting the Fire Department’s Facebook Page. The department is also offering tickets in person tomorrow night, February 17th at 7 p.m. Applicants must meet all applicable laws and background checks.