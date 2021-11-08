Wellsburg man arrested for threatening neighbors with gun

WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wellsburg man has been arrested on menacing and weapons charges after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a gun.

Leo Stewart, 59, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on November 6 around 10 p.m. after Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on Main Street in the Village of Wellsburg.

According to the arrest report, Steward was at a neighboring residence, involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. Officers said he left and returned with a handgun and threatened people before leaving again and returning to his home.

Deputies found another handgun at his residence when he was arrested.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree Menacing and Harassment and two counts of second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (a class-C felony). He was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and taken to the Chemung County Jail. His bail was set at $100,000 cash/$200,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.