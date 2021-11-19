Wellsburg man indicted for threatening neighbors with a gun

WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wellsburg man has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a gun.

Leo Stewart, 59, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on November 6 around 10 p.m. after Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on Main Street in the Village of Wellsburg.

According to the arrest report, Steward was at a neighboring residence, involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. Officers said he left and returned with a handgun and threatened people before leaving again and returning to his home.

Deputies found another handgun at his residence when he was arrested.

According to court documents Stewart possessed a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol and a Hi-Point JCP .40 caliber pistol.

Stewart was indicted on three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

In November Stewart was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and taken to the Chemung County Jail with bail set at $100,000 cash/$200,000 bond.