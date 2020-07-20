Wendy and Jim’s Music Minute: Performing under COVID Regulations

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Now that local musicians have been allowed to perform again. WETM Photojournalist Rich Tanner, sat down with Wendy and Jim to discuss what it’s like to perform now under the COVID 19 regulations.

Wendy Owens, local musician says, “We’ve had such a great time and the people have been amazing. Everyone is welcoming, really wanting to get live music back out. And they seem to be doing all of the steps all of the things they need to do, to be back out in public and gathering again.”

Photojournalist Rich Tanner then asks Jim Anderson another local musician, ” So Jim! Any special advice to people that want to go out and see live music?”

Anderson responding, ” Well, since we’ve been back Rich, we’ve done two gigs. Uhh, one of the things we’re noticing is, showing respect for the bar staff and waiters and waitresses. None of us wants to wear a mask when we get out of our table. None of us want to do all this. But we have to if we want to keep those places open. So that they can have live music, and we can have food and drinks and enjoy each others company. “

So the biggest advice is to make sure you tip your bars, your waiters and waitresses and really take care of each other and follow the mandates, like, we just have to do that to be able to stay open.”, says Anderson.

The three were on Market Street where a bunch of bands were making their way to perform over the weekend.

Anderson said, ” Well as you know, when Market Street opened up. It was pretty much for bars and restaurants to be able to increase capacity, to be able to serve people. But now, this weekend, we’re bring in a lot of live music. So from Centerway Square to, in front of businesses and restaurants, there’s going to be bands preforming and I’d urge everyone to come down and enjoy a great time on Market Street. Market Street being closed for traffic and allowing people to come out and dine. Has been awesome and umm just follow protocols and be safe and enjoy live music.”