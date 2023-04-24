ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The West Elmira Fire Department will be hosting a food truck fundraiser next week.

According to a post on the West Elmira Fire Department’s Facebook page, a Firehouse Subs truck will be at the fire station from May 1 through May 6 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day. Purchases from the truck will help support the West Elmira Fire Department. The food truck will be parked at the West Elmira Fire Department, located at 1299 West Water St.

Since Firehouse Subs started the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation in 2005, the company has raised over $75 million to support first responders across the United States. In 2022, Firehouse Subs purchased 411 AEDs, 27 all-terrain vehicles, 7 rescue boats, and more for first responders thanks to fundraising and donations.

The West Elmira Fire Department is run by volunteers. For more information about the work the department does, you can visit its website.