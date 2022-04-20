WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in West Elmira announced they will be cracking down on drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks.

The West Elmira Police Department announced that officers will conduct targeted patrols to watch for vehicles that fail to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks and pedestrians who fail to yield for drivers when not using a crosswalk. Police are reminding drivers to be more aware of pedestrians as the weather improves heading into summer.

People crossing the road in a marked crosswalk have the right of way, police said. Drivers are reminded to slow down or stop if necessary. It is also illegal for a driver to pass a stopped vehicle at a crosswalk.

Police also said that people crossing the street where there isn’t any crosswalk must yield for oncoming traffic. “Pedestrians cannot leave the curb and walk into the path of an oncoming vehicle if it is impractical for the vehicle to yield to them,” the announcement said.