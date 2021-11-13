West End Gallery to present free community art exhibit in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – West End Gallery in Corning announced the opening of its newest exhibit, titled “Director’s Choice – A Collection of artwork that Offers Respite and Hope.”

The artwork in this exhibit are the personal favorites selected by Gallery Director, Jesse Gardner, and will be on exhibit in the Main Gallery. The gallery represents more than 50 regional artists, some nationally known, and some emerging artists, who work in a variety of mediums.

Also on the exhibit will be “Lights on the Lakes”, a showcasing of recent paintings of Keuka and Seneca Lakes by Brian Keller in the Upstairs Gallery.

The exhibit will run from November 19, 2021, till January 27, 2022, and can be enjoyed by Walk-ins from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or by private appointment from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on opening day Nov.19.

Both exhibits are free and open to the public, for private appointments call 607-936-2011.