West Water Street construction to begin in August

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WEMT) – Construction on West Water Street to “improve safety and access for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists” will temporarily cause the road to becomes a one way street when work begins in early August.

A detour will direct motorists to use West Church Street, and pedestrians’ access to businesses will be maintained throughout construction, which is expected to last into the fall.

Specific improvements will include new pavement, new sidewalks compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, curbed medians, bump-outs, and, overall, a greater balance between vehicle and pedestrian access.

Funding for revamping the West Water Street corridor comes from the Federal Highway Administration, City of Elmira, New York State Department of Transportation, Elmira Water Board, and a portion of the $10 million Elmira received in 2016 from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.