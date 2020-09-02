West Water Street reopening to two-way traffic in the winter

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – West Water Street will reopen for two-way traffic for the winter with work on the Elmira water board main lines continuing through October, according to Chemung County Public Works Commissioner Andy Avery.

Over the winter, the contractor will work to abandon the areaways under the sidewalks. They will work in tandem with the affected utilities who need to move their lines into the basements of buildings with areaways that are being abandoned.

Sidewalk, curb, pavement, drainage, and landscaping will be completed in the Spring, though the completion date has not yet been determined.

Sidewalks have been reopened the length of the project to provide better pedestrian access.

According to the cities website, the project will improve pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, as well as the safety of pedestrian, bicycle, and motor vehicle traffic.

Plans are also to update the landscape and aesthetics of the sidewalks to establish community identity.

The new designs will provide a pavement surface that increases the service life and rideability of West Water Street, and enhance the condition of traffic control, including signs and pavement markings.

“I think downtown is really coming a long way in the last couple of years and a lot of projects are coming up there going to make people want to be there we’re trying to make it a much more enjoyable experience,” said Avery.