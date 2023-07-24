(Courtesy: FIRST News Now) Police are asking the public to help find Phyllis Potter.

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance locating a missing Westfield woman.

Phyllis Potter, 85, was last seen on July 21. Police believe Potter may be driving a white Subaru Outback with a Pennsylvania license plate. The registration number on the plate it DKL1425.

Potter is a 5’2″ white woman who weighs 150 pounds, has gray hair, and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Potter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Mansfield barracks at 570-662-215.